1 person has been flown to the hospital after an motorcycle accident in Jane Lew

JANE LEW, W.Va. – One person was life-flighted to the hospital after a motorcycle accident occurred on Mcwhorter Road in Jane Lew.

According to 911 officials, the Lewis County EMS, Jane Lew Fire Department Lost Creek Fire Department, Jackson’s Mill Fire Department and the Lewis County Sheriff all responded to the scene. The Lewis County Sheriff will be investigating the incident.

There is no word at this time as to the extent of injuries that were sustained nor what caused this accident to occur.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

