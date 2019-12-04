1 person in custody following officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

CAMRBIA, W.Va. – One person is in police custody following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Harrison County.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies said they were working to serve an arrest warrant along with the West Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals on a person at a home along Route 20 in Cambria.

According to deputies, at one point while serving the warrant, a situation arose leading to a law enforcement officer having to discharge their gun. Deputies also said the suspect suffered injuries from broken glass and is in police custody.

Deputies said that there is no threat to the public. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.