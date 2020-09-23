1 person in police custody after shooting incident in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – One person is in police custody after a shooting incident in Elkins on Tuesday evening.

According to Elkins Police Chief Bennett, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Harrison Avenue and Robert E. Lee Avenue in Elkins at 6:45 p.m.

Chief Bennett explained that no injuries have been reported at this time and a suspect is in custody.

Officers are on the scene and collecting evidence at this time. Stay with 12 News as we will continue to provide additional information about the situation as it becomes available.