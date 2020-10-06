1 person to be flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital after four-wheeler accident in Taylor Co.

GRAFTON, W.Va. – One male is being transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being involved in a four-wheeler accident.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to reports of a four-wheeler accident on Victory Avenue at approximately 6:55 p.m.

The Clarksburg Police Department, Grafton Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, Taylor Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Taylor County EMS all responded to the scene. The State Police are said to be handling the investigation.

At this time there is no word as to the condition of any injuries.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to bring you any updates as they become available.