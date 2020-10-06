1 Person transported following a 2 vehicle accident in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W. Va.- One person was transported to United Hospital Center following a two-vehicle accident in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 officials, the first responders were alerted of the accident at 11:18 Monday night on Route 50 in Clarksburg.

The extent of the injuries and what caused this accident are currently unknown.

The Bridgeport fire Department, the Clarksburg Fire Department, the Clarksburg Police Department, and the Harrison County Sheriff Department all responded to the scene.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story with the latest information.