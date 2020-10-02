1 person transported following a 2 vehicle accident in Marion County

WHITEHALL, W.Va.- One person was transported to United Hospital Center following a two-vehicle accident in Marion county.

According to the Marion County 911 officials, the first responders were alerted of the accident at 11:11 Thursday night on Whitehall Boulevard in Whitehall .

The extent of the injuries and what caused this accident are currently unknown.

The Pleasant Valley Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad, and the Whitehall Police Department responded to the scene.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story with the latest information.