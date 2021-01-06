1 person transported to Ruby after a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian occured in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital Tuesday evening following a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on the eastbound side of Route 50 near the Downtown exit.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to the scene of the accident at approximately 10:51 p.m. on January 5, 2021.

Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department, and the Harrison County EMS all responded to the scene. The police department is investigating the situation.

At this time there is no word to the extent of any injuries. Anyone traveling through the area is advised to proceed with caution.

Stay with 12 news for the latest information.