1 person transported to Ruby Memorial after shooting incident in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One person has been transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after a shooting incident on Katy Road in Fairmont, according to Marion County 911 officials.

911 officials stated that first responders were alerted to reports of a gunshot just after 7:45 p.m. on Thursday evening.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Rescue Squad and the West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene.

There is no word at this time as to the extent of any injuries and no arrests have been made at this time, according to Marion County 911 officials.

