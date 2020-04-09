1 person transported to UHC after 2 vehicle collision in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – One person has been transported to UHC after a two-vehicle t-bone collision occurred on Buckhannon Pike, near the Romines Mills area Wednesday night.

According to officials with Harrison County 911, first responders were alerted to reports of a vehicle accident with entrapment just a little before 9:30 p.m. Once they arrived on scene, however, there appeared to be no entrapment.





Officials explained that one vehicle was off the road, turned on its top and the other remained on the road. There is no word at this time as to what caused this collision or information about the extent of any injuries.

Nutter Fort and Stonewood Fire Departments, Annmore EMS and the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) all responded to the scene. WVSP will be investigating the incident.

