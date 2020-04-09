1 person transported to UHC after 2 vehicle collision in Harrison County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – One person has been transported to UHC after a two-vehicle t-bone collision occurred on Buckhannon Pike, near the Romines Mills area Wednesday night.

According to officials with Harrison County 911, first responders were alerted to reports of a vehicle accident with entrapment just a little before 9:30 p.m. Once they arrived on scene, however, there appeared to be no entrapment.

Officials explained that one vehicle was off the road, turned on its top and the other remained on the road. There is no word at this time as to what caused this collision or information about the extent of any injuries.

Nutter Fort and Stonewood Fire Departments, Annmore EMS and the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) all responded to the scene. WVSP will be investigating the incident.

Continue to Stay with 12 News as we will provide you with the latest information about this incident when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories