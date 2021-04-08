1 Person transported to UHC following a single-vehicle accident with entrapment in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT W. Va- One person was transported to United Hospital Center following a single-vehicle accident in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911, the patient was trapped in the vehicle and was removed.

Officials advised that the first responders were alerted about the accident at approximately 5:57 a.m. Thursday Morning on West Veterans Memorial Highway.

The Bridgeport Fire Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

Stay with 12 News as we work to find out more.