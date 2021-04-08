1 Person transported to UHC following a single-vehicle accident with entrapment in Harrison County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT W. Va- One person was transported to United Hospital Center following a single-vehicle accident in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911, the patient was trapped in the vehicle and was removed.

Officials advised that the first responders were alerted about the accident at approximately 5:57 a.m. Thursday Morning on West Veterans Memorial Highway.

The Bridgeport Fire Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

Stay with 12 News as we work to find out more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories