1 person transported to GCH after a vehicle goes into a house accident

SIMPSON, W.Va. – One person was transported to Grafton City Hospital after a single vehicle went into a house in Taylor County early Wednesday morning.

First responders were alerted to the accident when was reported at 1:22 am on Simpson Road.

According to officials, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Flemington EMS and Flemington Fire Department all responded to the scene.

There is no word at this time as to the extent of any injuries.

