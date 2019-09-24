1 person transported to UHC following auto-pedestrian accident in Harrison Co.

SUN VALLEY, W.Va. – One person was transported to United Hospital Center after an auto-pedestrian accident in Harrison County Tuesday evening, according to 911 officials.

Officials said that a woman was grabbing her mail when she was struck by a vehicle on Pineview Drive in Sun Valley just before 6 p.m.

The woman was entrapped under the vehicle for a period of time, according to 911 officials.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time.

Fire departments from Reynoldsville, Nutterfort and Stonewood responded to the accident alongside Harrison County EMS and Harrison County Sheriff Department.

Harrison County Sheriff Department is investigating the incident.

