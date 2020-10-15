1 positive case confirmed, 2 probable COVID-19 cases at Braxton County High School

SUTTON, W.Va. – Braxton County Schools confirmed one positive and two probable COVID-19 cases on Wednesday involving Braxton County High School.

The case includes three students and no faculty or staff members, according to the school board’s Facebook page. Officials explained that for the health and safety of all students and faculty, the school will begin distance learning on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

https://www.facebook.com/LoveMyBCS/

All high school athletics and extracurricular activities will be suspended immediately, according to the release. The school system stated that it will work closely with the Braxton County Health Department to conduct contact tracing over the next couple of days.

“We will evaluate and notify families of next steps by Sunday, October 18, 2020. The confirmed case is believed to have resulted from a community activity and not from infection transmissions within the school,” the post from the school board stated.

Officials explained that in accordance with privacy laws, information specific to these cases will not be released publicly, however, details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance. This includes wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning protocols regularly.