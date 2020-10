FILE – Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart

ELLENBORO, W Va- Ritchie County Schools confirmed one positive COVID-19 case on Wednesday involving Ritchie County High School.

The case includes one student as of now, according to the Ritchie County High School information Facebook page.

According to the post, student will start distance learning and not report to school starting Thursday to allow time for contract tracing.

All staff members should report to school at their normal time.

Stay with 12 News as this story develops.