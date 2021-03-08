1 Southbound lane of I-79 shut down after a multi-vehicle accident

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One lane of I-79 has been shut down near Mile Marker 138 after emergency crews responded to reports of a multi-vehicle accident.

According to Marion County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to the scene at approximately 8:58 p.m. on Monday evening.

Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department, the Department of Highways, Marion County Rescue Squad, and West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene.

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries or a cause for the accident.

Those traveling through the area should proceed with caution and prepare for delays until the lane reopens.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.