1 taken to hospital after stabbing incident in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person has been transported to UHC after a stabbing incident on Adams Avenue near Pizza Hut in Clarksburg.

According to Harrison County 911 Officials, officers were alerted to a report of a stabbing at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Monday evening.

There is no word on the extent of the injures of the person transported.

Officials said that Clarksburg Police, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS were on scene.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.