1 transported after car collides into home in Harrison County

GOOD HOPE, W.Va. – One person has been transported after a car collided into a home on Issacs Creek Road in Harrison County.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to the scene at approximately 6:36 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to UHC with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Harrison County EMS and the West Milford Fire Department responded to the scene. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

There is no word on what caused the vehicle to collide into the home at this time.

