2 transported after head on collision on Emily Drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two people have been transported after a two vehicle head on collision on Route 50 near Emily Drive.

Harrison County 911 Officials said that first responders were alerted to the scene at approximately 10:16 p.m. on Wednesday night.

There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time. Drivers are advised to take extra caution when traveling through the area as traffic may be backed up.

Clarksburg Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and Clarksburg Police Department were alerted to the scene.

