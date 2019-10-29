1 transported after vehicle crashes into Marion County residence

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One person was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center after a vehicle crashed into a Marion County residence on Tuesday evening, according to Marion County 911 officials.

911 officials said that multiple emergency crews responded to the incident just after 6 p.m. on Spring Street in Fairmont.

There is no word on the condition of the patient’s injuries at this time.

Fairmont Police Department and Fairmont Fire Department responded to the incident as well as Marion County Rescue Squad.

Fairmont Police Department are investigating.

