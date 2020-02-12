1 transported following auto pedestrian accident in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person has been transported after an incident involving pedestrians and a car on Tuesday night in Clarksburg.

Emergency officials were alerted to reports of an auto pedestrian accident at approximately 7:11 p.m. that evening.

Clarksburg Police, Harrison County Sheriff, Harrison County fire and EMS as well as Clarksburg Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department will be investing.

There is no word at this time as to the extent of injuries of those who have been transported.

