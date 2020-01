MONONGAH, W.Va – Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Marion County early Tuesday morning on Ford Street.

According to the officials the fire was reported just before 3:42 a.m.

One person was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center by Marion County Rescue Squad.

Monongah, Worthington, Boothsville, Shinnston and Farmington fire departments all responded to the scene.

At this time there is no word on what caused the fire. Stay with 12 news as we work to bring you the latest.