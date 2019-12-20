1 transported to UHC after accident in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person has been transported after a vehicle accident occurred near Liberty High School.

According to Harrison County 911 Officials, first responders were alerted to a vehicle in a ditch at approximately 9:43 a.m. Friday.

The Reynoldsville Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department will be investigating the accident.