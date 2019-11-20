1 transported to UHC after accident in Harrison County

ANMOORE, W.Va. – One person was transported after a two vehicle accident occurred on Route 58 in Harrison County.

According to Harrison County 911 Officials, first responders were alerted to an accident on Anmoore Road just after 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Anmoore Fire Department, EMS and the Harrison Co. Sheriffs Department all responded to the scene.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries of the person who was transported at this time

