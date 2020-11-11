1 woman sent to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An auto-pedestrian accident on Wednesday evening sent one woman to UHC.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on East Pike Street in Clarksburg at approximately 5:24 p.m.

Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County EMS, and Summit Park Fire Department all responded to the scene.

There is no update on the woman’s injuries at this time. The Clarksburg Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating.

