1 woman sent to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident in Clarksburg

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An auto-pedestrian accident on Wednesday evening sent one woman to UHC.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on East Pike Street in Clarksburg at approximately 5:24 p.m.

Image.jpeg

Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County EMS, and Summit Park Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Image.jpeg

There is no update on the woman’s injuries at this time. The Clarksburg Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories