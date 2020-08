LOST CREEK, W.Va. – One woman has been taken to United Hospital Center after a large branch hit in her the head Tuesday evening.

According to Harrison 911 officials, first responders were alerted to the scene at approximately 5:39 p.m. on Railroad Street.

There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time. Anmoore EMS and the Lost Creek Fire Department responded to the scene.

