10 stories from north central WV this week that have nothing to do with coronavirus

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The coronavirus pandemic has dominated the headlines for days and deservedly so, but there are other newsworthy things happening around north central West Virginia.

Here are ten of them that you may have missed this week:

An Elkins police officer who was shot in the line of duty Thursday evening, returned to the city on Friday, to a hero’s welcome. You can watch it here.

Elkins Patrolman Daniel Sayre returns to the city

The widow of a man killed in a July 2019 wreck in Fairmont, that involved a Fairmont Police vehicle, is suing the city. Details here.

The City of Fairmont is facing a lawsuit

The city of Bridgeport has reached an agreement to have its police department provide security services for WVU Medicine’s United Hospital Center. Find out how it’s going to work here.

Bridgeport Police will soon be providing security at United Hospital Center

Meanwhile, WVU Medicine has reached an agreement to manage another Harrison County hospital, Highland-Clarksburg Hospital. You can find out what this means for the two companies, in this article.

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital will soon be managed by WVU Medicine

In political news, the United Mine Workers of America has released its list of endorsements for the upcoming primary election in May. See who is on the UMWA list here.

The UMWA has released its endorsement list

The 2020 U.S. Census is under way and two local counties are pitted against each other in a friendly competition to see which one can complete the Census first. Learn more about how the counties are doing this here.

Two local counties are in a friendly Census competition

It looks like Kroger will have a new home in Clarksburg. The old Kmart property on Emily Drive is set for demolition this week, to make room for a new Kroger store, officials have said.

The former Kmart in Clarksburg is set for demolition

In other construction news, the new owners of Timberline Mountain, in Tucker County, announced big plans this week, to spruce up the ski resort in time for next season. You can see what all they have in the works here.

Major improvements are under way at Timberline Mountain

One more story surrounding a building. West Virginia University announced this week that its Creative Arts Center is getting a new name. You can find out what it is and why the change is being made here.

WVU’s Creative Arts Center has a new name

If you’re looking for a way to pass the time, sports may be on hiatus, but the WVU Coaches Show isn’t. Here’s more information on when and how you can watch.

The WVU Coaches Show continues

If you are looking for the latest headlines on how the coronavirus is affecting our area, you can find 12 News’ complete coverage here.