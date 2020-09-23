Monongalia County bars file suit against local and state officials claiming violations of civil rights during COVID-19 pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A dozen plaintiffs based in Morgantown are suing state and local officials claiming that they violated their civil rights as it relates to the closure of bars in Monongalia County.

According to public documents, the suit was filed Sept. 21, 2020.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit include:

AJE Enterprise, LLC, d/b/a Whisper Night Club and Lounge; Adam Ereditario

BITS, LLC, d/b/a Fat Daddy’s; Briana Weisen

DRD2, LLC, d/b/a Almost Heaven Bar & Grill; Danielle Dufalla

Baby Squirrels, LLC, Baby Squirrels Saloon; Travis Tracy

B.F. Ugly’s d/b/a Big Times; Zach Traugh

Caribba Foods, LLC, d/b/a/Crab Shack Caribba and Dockside Grille; Bron Kayal

Cecelia’s d/b/a Joe Mama’s; Joe Blodgett

Extensive Enterprises; Kenneth Dufalla

Mountain Mamas Hot Spot, LLC, Mountain Mamas Tavern, LLC; Megan and Jacob Samples

SAR Tech, LLC, and SHC, LLC; Steve Reese

JL3, LLC, The Annex; Chris Hare

Ray G 4th and Goal d/b/a 4th & Goal, Rag G Scorers d/b/a Scorers; Ray Glymph

The lawsuit has been filed against West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice; West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commissioner Frederic Wooton; The City of Morgantown; and Interim Morgantown City Manager Emily Muzzarelli.

The lawsuit centers around the executive orders of the governor and the ordinances by the City of Morgantown limiting lawful activity are unenforceable.

