110 Passengers take advantage of North Central WV Airport’s first Allegiant flight to Destin, FL

Passengers line up at the North Central West Virginia Aiport for the first Allegiant flight to Destin, Florida

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Allegiant Airlines kicked off it’s new direct service, Wednesday, from the North Central West Virginia Airport(CKB) to the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport(VPS) in Florida.

When the plane arrived in Bridgeport, it was welcomed by the fire department’s water canons. One hundred and ten passengers then climbed aboard for the first flight.

“Destin is among our most popular destinations because it offers visitors such a wide range of recreational options, whether they want to relax on white sandy beaches, bike to area shops and restaurants, or take a pontoon boat tour of local sealife habitats,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We think travelers will appreciate our brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service to this one-of-a-kind Florida getaway.”

The new route will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found online at Allegiant.com.

“Allegiant’s new Destin-Fort Walton Beach flights open up new opportunities for north central West Virginia travelers into the heart of Florida’s Emerald Coast; it’s a great seasonal fit for our community,” noted Airport Director Rick Rock. “We are thrilled to be able to offer additional low fare options to our customers as Allegiant expands their nonstop network at CKB.”

The new flights to Destin come on the heels of an announcement that additional flights will be added to Allegiant’s existing routes to Myrtle Beach and Orlando.