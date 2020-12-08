12 News Investigates: Wings Ole owner files counterclaim against city after eminent domain petition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Wings Ole owner Dan Nagowski minced no words in his counterclaim filed against the City of Morgantown in response to an eminent domain petition for his property.

“The City, having violated the law by trespassing and encroaching upon and by taking the Respondents’ property, cannot legally bring an eminent domain proceeding in a disingenuous attempt to cure their illegal acts.” Answer to Verified Petition for Condemnation and Counterclaim

You can see the full petition by the City here.

The counterclaim is Nagowski’s answer to the petition for condemnation filed by the City to obtain part of the Wings Ole property at 1125 University Ave. The counterclaim alleges that the city filed the petition to retroactively take property it already used illegally, in addition to new space, which is filled with nine parking spaces.

Wings Ole property with nine parking spaces

To break it down further, Nagowski said he verbally agreed to allow the City to encroach slightly on his property for park purposes and improvements to the Rail Trail, which runs behind his property. When he returned from out of town in November 2019, he found that the City’s contractor had already started building on over 800 square feet of his parking lot and eight parking spaces.

“I mean, here I am going to a meeting, and I’m giving them 35 square feet for their improvements, and they take 800,” Nagowski said during a walkthrough of the property.

In a statement to 12 News, a spokesperson for the City said, “the city moved forward with the planned improvements based on the understanding that Mr. Nagowski had agreed to them. Representatives of March Westin, which was the Construction Manager At-Risk of the project, assured city administration at the time that everything was “taken care of” and construction could proceed.”

The sidewalk and building built during 2019-2020 construction

Nagowski told 12 News that is not the case.

“I called to talk to the contractor, and he said, ‘well, I’m just the builder. I build it where they told me to put it.'” So Nagowski says he called the Trust, who said they were only responsible for funding, not the design. “Then, I talked to the city manager, and he said, ‘well, you don’t own that property,’ and I said, ‘here’s the deed.’ And that’s where we are today.”

The full statement by the City is available below.

Statement from Morgantown City administration

The City’s petition for condemnation says the .149 acres is “necessary for public use as a part of [the Ruby Amphitheater, Riverfront Park and Walnut Street Landing] to adequately provide access to the Park and upgraded services that are to be provided for the public at large.”

Nagowski said he doesn’t understand that logic.

“There’s two more eight-foot-wide sidewalks, plus a 10-foot-wide trail, right there. Why do you need another sidewalk right here? Show me the need, he said. “Show me the need for another bathroom… there’s a bathroom right over there. Show me the need for bike racks. There’s bike racks over there. There’s parking just on the other side of the train depot and there’s a parking garage right up there. They don’t need any additional parking.”

In fact, the nine two-hour parking spots currently on the property are already designated for Wings Ole customers and park users exclusively. From a parking standpoint, Nagowski says the City’s timing is especially brutal because of the pandemic.

“It’s been a struggle with COVID, now more than ever. Indoor dining is reduced. So we need all the parking places we can possibly get to bring food out to people that come to pick it up. And, you know, I just don’t understand what I’ve done to the city to have the city try to destroy my business.”

Parking sign at Wings Ole

Nagowski also told 12 News he has always been an advocate for the Rail Trail, and he doesn’t understand why the City is trying to take his property.

“It’s unfortunate it has to come to this. Back in the mid-90s, I was the first president of the Mon River Trails Conservancy; my name is on the leases for 52 miles of trail from the State Rail Authority. I pushed all that through so we could have a trail, a quality of life improvement here in Morgantown, along with the improvements here. I’ve been a huge supporter of all of this, and it’s a shame that it’s come down to this.”