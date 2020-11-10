12 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Clarksburg Councilman Jim Malfregeot recounts being shot, advocates for public safety

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Councilman Jim Malfregeot sat down with 12 News and spoke about being shot and the kidnapping of his wife and mother-in-law.

Shooting Scene

Malfregeot recounted the Sunday night shooting, that took place on September 13, and recalls looking out the window of his home to tell his wife Brenda that he saw a man with a gun, walking up the driveway.

“I hollered ‘hey,’ and he didn’t even look up. So, I ran through the kitchen into the foyer, and I keep a gun here, so I grabbed my gun and chambered the shell and went out and ran down the side, to the side of the driveway to Brenda’s car,” said Malfregeot.

The councilman was shot from the rear of his wife’s Nissan Rouge’s through the window. The shooter then forced the councilman’s wife to drive away, going the wrong direction down Main Street in Clarksburg.

“You know, people call me the hero; I am not the hero [Brenda] is. I mean to talk that guy into letting them out of that car all the while, you know, he’s in the back,” said Malfregeot. “You know, he’s pushing on her leg to try and make her go faster,”

After being shot, Clarksburg Police responded quickly to the scene and aided him. Malfregeot remembers fighting for his life on the way to the hospital.

“That gets a little emotional, on the trip to Morgantown, I was standing in a wheat field, and a voice said not yet,” said Malfregeot.

Councilman Jim Malfregeot

Malfregeot underwent surgery at Ruby Memorial Hospital and remembers dying three times. He also was taken to Clevland Clinic to receive further care and explained that he appreciated all the cards and well wishes he received in the mail while recovering.

Councilman Malfregeot said he would work with community officials to become an advocate for safety within the neighborhoods.