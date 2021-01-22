12 News Exclusive: WVU Children’s Brick Laying marks a construction milestone

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine Children’s reached a construction milestone this week when it began laying bricks on the building’s exterior.

Amy Bush, Chief Operating Officer, got the opportunity to lay the first bricks. Bush described feeling a great sense of honor and privilege. Bush said she was excited to represent the hospital staff, construction crew, and donors who have kept their commitment to the new hospital.

Bush laying first bricks

It’s a real privilege to work with this construction team and all our internal team. They have just done an amazing job navigating through this pandemic plus the weather that’s upon us. They just keep coming back every day, giving it their all because we all serve the same mission to build this hospital for the kids of the state and the new moms. I’m out there every week, and every week the progress is just phenomenal. Amy Bush – COO, WVU Medicine Children’s

Bush said the wiring and electricity are complete in the building. Construction continues throughout the building with glass glazing, roofing, and the boilers are being turned on.

The final touches are being put on the building, the COO said. The idea is to place bricks in spots that aren’t covered with colored windows. This process is very significant to finishing the outside of the building while crews carry on with work inside.

First bricks waiting to be laid

It will take a few months to complete the bricklaying phase, weather permitting, but things look good.

“We are on track for this summer,” Bush said. “The building is in various phases, so if you were to take a tour, you would see some of the rooms actually built out, you can walk in them. We have some drywall started in the building already, so we’re on track and super excited about that.”

Only time and funding stand in the way of completing the new hospital. Time cannot be controlled, but funding can help the public’s support of the Grow Children’s Campaign.

Artist rendering of planned WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown.

Bush said the hospital recently crossed the $56 million dollar mark and need roughly $4 million to complete the $60 million campaign. To reach this benchmark, the hospital will have lot of events in the near future and some that are familiar to people.

“We will be kicking off again on our day of giving in March,” Bush said. “And certainly different folks have different fundraisers that they are working on in memory or in honor of folks who are special to them. And so, it’s never too late to give to the project. We’re continuing on the path to reach our goal and I’m just appreciative that people still think of us and want to support us during these trying times.”