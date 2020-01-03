12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK January 3-5

Another Weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening in north central West Virginia.

Multiple day events (January 3-5):

The Davisson Brothers will host a Music, Mountains and Snow event Friday and Saturday at the Canaan Valley Resort in Davis. The event will feature the opportunity to ski and snowboard throughout the mountains, food and music. The Davisson Brothers will also be joined by other artists at the event. Music will start at 4 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Admission ranges depending on the experience, two-day admission is $49.99 and single day admission is $29.99. Click here to get more information and to purchase tickets.

Single day events:

Saturday (January 4, 2020):

The Morgantown Farmers Market Growers Association will host their Winter Downtown Markets at the gymnasium of the Wesley United Methodist Church on select Saturdays during the winter months. The session will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will continue until the end of April.

Bring your little princess (ages five – 12) to North Bend State Park’s 9th Annual Little Princess Ball. The event will feature a dinner, a father/daughter dance, arts and crafts. Reservations include lodging, dinner, dance, arts and crafts and a souvenir photo for fathers and daughters. Admission is $135, per father/daughter, each additional girl is $32.27 and each additional adult is $20. All reservations must be made in advance by calling North Bend State Park at 304-643-2931 to ensure availability.

The Bridgeport Public Library will host a Books and Barks program this Saturday from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Mountaineer Therapy Dogs and will allow children between the ages of four and 12 to read with a furry companion. Registration is required for this event and can be done by clicking here.

Sunday (January 5, 2020):

The 5th Annual Small Town Bridal Show and Wedding Market will be held at Mylan park in Morgantown on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Future brides and grooms are invited to attend the event and begin planning the wedding of their dreams! Admission ranges from $10 for VIP Brides (not available at the door), $8 at the door and $5 ahead of time. You can purchase tickets ahead of time by clicking here.