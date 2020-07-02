12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK July 3 – 5

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening across North Central West Virginia.

In this special edition of the weekend outlook, we will be bringing you 4th of July events happening across the region.

4th of July celebrations

Saturday (July 4, 2020):

The Anna Jarvis House will host a live music show this Saturday evening. The event will feature food, line dancing, a cake walk, an open mic and fireworks later in the eventing. The event opens at 5 p.m., music will be from 6-9 p.m. and the fireworks display will be held afterwards.

Morgantown Running is hosting a four-mile course for the 4th of July. The course will begin on the trail behind Morgantown Running and will go towards Star City, once runners hit the Star City Sheetz they will head back up the hill to the coliseum and down to Beechurst to finish up the race behind Morgantown Running. Packet Pick up and day of registration will begin at 7 a.m. and the race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. More information is available on the 4 on the 4th’s Facebook page.

The Triple S Harley Davidson Celebration of America will happen at Mylan Park this Saturday. The event will take place from 1-10 p.m. and will include live music, a movie and fireworks. More details about the schedule and other important information is available on the event’s Facebook page.

The Canaan Valley Resort, New Era Kite Club, New Era One Room School and New Era Astronomy Club will be hosting a Windfest event this Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The event features kite building for kids, large show kites, food concessions, DJ music, giant pinwheels, windsocks and other displays. Anyone interested in attending and would like to learn more about the event can do so on the event’s Facebook page.

The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will host the the annual Fire on the Mountain Fireworks Display at Wisp Resort overlooking Deep Creek Lake, Maryland this Saturday. The display is set to begin around 9:30 pm and is set off from the tubing hill at the Mountain Park at Wisp Resort. The event’s committee is asking that anyone who wishes to attend to please practice social distancing while viewing the fireworks show. More information about the event and where to boat or park is available here.

Dream Mountain Ranch will host a Moonlight Drive open house this Saturday from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. The event will feature live music, fireworks and celebration of independence. The event will be followed by fireworks once the sun goes down. Admission will be free for all to attend and donations will be accepted for Holy Pursuit Dream Mountain Hunting Organization which brings children with life threatening diseases to the ranch for hunts.

MannCave Distillery will be hosting a Fireworks display and event this Saturday from 10 – 10 p.m. The Distillery will be open for tours and tastings as well as having a slushy machine and popcorn. Fireworks will take place later in the evening after the sun goes down. Check out the event’s Facebook page to see more information.

Palatine Park in Fairmont is continuing on with their usual plan of a 4th of July celebration, but with a modified version because of COVID-19. This year, they will have a concert starting at 6 p.m., that will end around 10 p.m. Byron “Six-Six” Cooper, Jersey and 3AM Tokyo will be performing and the concert will be live streamed for free. This is not only to limit the capacity but to also keep the public safe. Anyone who wishes to attend are asked to stay in or near their cars or boats. Officials will also live stream the firework display that will take place immediately following the last performance of the night. More information about the latest updates is available on Palatine Park’s Facebook page.

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department will host a fireworks show this Saturday at 10:15 p.m. The fire department stated that $6,000 was donated by anonymous individuals in the community. They also stated that due to insurance regulations and requests from the Lewis County Board of Education, there will be no entry into the RLBMS field and no parking will be allowed in the school parking lot. More information is available on the Weston Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Sunday (July 5, 2020):

The City of Buckhannon is hosting an Independence Day Fireworks Celebration on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 9:45 p.m. Due to COVID-19, there will not be an event at Jawbone Park, nor a celebration on Main Street. Instead, officials are encouraging everyone to watch outdoors, while maintaining at least six feet distance between people (other than families living in the same household) or watching from a vehicle. If outdoors and near others, please wear a mask. The City of Buckhannon’s website has specific locations to where the the fireworks can be seen from.