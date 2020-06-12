12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK June 12-14

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening across North Central West Virginia.

Multiple Day Events

The Three River Festival Festival officially opens on Thursday, June 11 and will continue until Saturday, June 13, with the start of the Grand Feature Parade followed by the opening ceremonies at Palatine Park in Downtown Fairmont. The festival will feature food, music and fireworks on the final night. Those who wish to learn more about the event can do so at the festival’s page.

Free Fishing Weekend will be held across the state on June 13 and 14 and no fishing license will be required for West Virginians who wish to participate. DNR officials said that those who enjoy themselves and wish to continue fishing after this weekend can purchase a fishing license on the DNR’s website. The DNR typically holds fishing derbies during on free fishing days but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bowden Fishing Derby has been canceled and the Little Beaver Kids Fishing Derby has been rescheduled for July 11. To learn more about the event, click here.

Single Day Events

Saturday (June 13, 2020):

The Derek Hotsinpiller 5K will now be held virtually, due to COVID-19, on Saturday, June 13. All of the race proceeds will go to benefit the Derek and Jim Hotsinpiller Scholarship Foundation. The race time and location can be whatever the participants wish and all information packets will be mailed to the runners. A registration fee of $25 is required and those who are interested in signing up can do so by clicking here. Organizers also encourage all participants to post pictures to social media tagging them @DHFS5K and using the hashtags #DHFS5K and #DHFS5K2020.

The Davisson Brothers will be performing Saturday night at the Sunset Drive-In. Gates will open at 6 p.m., the opener will start at 7 p.m. and the Davisson Brothers will perform at 8 p.m. Admission for the event will be $80 in advance and $100 at the door. More information about this event is available here.

The Greater Morgantown Heart Walk will be held virtually this Saturday due to COVID-19. There is no registration fee for the event, however participants are highly encouraged to fundraise and set goals for themselves. Those who wish to register for this event can do so by clicking here.

The Clarksburg Farmers Market will be open for online and curbside pick up this weekend from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Emily Drive. Orders can be places between 8 a.m. Monday and Midnight on Thursday each prior week to a market by clicking here. More information about the guidelines and restrictions of the market and what is available, head over to the market’s Facebook page.

Sunday (June 14, 2020):

The Bridgeport Farmer’s Market will continue their walkthrough event this Sunday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 110 Marketplace Ave in Bridgeport. Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and to maintain a safe social distance from others. Only 25 people will be allowed in at a time and the payments such as credit cards or cash are determined by vendors, so it is best to be prepared for either when visiting. Those who wish to learn more about how COVID has affected the market/ more guidlines, click here and to keep up with the latest about the market, head over to its social media page.

That’s all for this weekend folks, be sure to check here for the next edition of the 12 News Weekend Outlook!