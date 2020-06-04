12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK June 5-7

Another weekend is just around the corner and 12 News has you covered! Check out these events happening across North Central West Virginia.

Saturday (June 6):

Palatine Park in Fairmont will be hosting a drive-in movie night at the park this Saturday from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. The movie that will be shown is Three Amigos. There is a list of guidelines on the event’s Facebook page that all participants of the drive-in must adhere to including practicing social distancing and parking limitations. To learn more about the event, head over to the Facebook page.

The North Bend State Park is hosting a Star Party Saturday night from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Due to North Bend State Park restrictions, they are requiring pre-registration so that they can get an accurate number of what is going on. Attendees can call (304) 488-7460 to reserve a spot. The event will feature a 3D video, build a star chart and other activities. More details about the event can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

The Morgantown Farmers Market will be open for walkthrough and pre-order this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – noon. As of right now, only 25 customers will be allowed in the market area at one time and the only entrance to the market will be at the back of the pavilion. More information is available on the market’s Facebook page.

Clarksburg Farmer’s Market

The Clarksburg Farmers Market will be open for online and curbside pick up this weekend from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Emily Drive. Orders can be places between 8 a.m. Monday and Midnight on Thursday each prior week to a market by clicking here. More information about the guidelines and restrictions of the market and what is available, head over to the market’s Facebook page.

A barbecue will be held at the Lewis County Farmer’s Market this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This week they will be featuring family favorites trays and brisket mac and cheese. More information about the market and the barbecue can be found here.

The Weary Space Wanderer will be having a livestream concert event this Saturday from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The event will be streamed on their facebook youtube pages. The band will be taking donations to give to both Chestnut Ridge Park and the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia. More information is available on the event page.