12 News Zip Trip: Mannington, WV 26582

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Zip Trip is a series where we pick a zip code out of a hat and search for hidden gems in that area. For this episode, the random zip code is 26582, which is in Mannington, WV.

The first place we went to is Baby B’s BBQ, which is a family-owned restaurant that has become one of Mannington’s favorite places to eat. It’s known for its authentic, hickory-smoked BBQ, homemade dishes and desserts.

“We’ve got a lot of faithful customers, you know they keep coming back regularly. Hopefully, they’re coming for good food or just to get together with those family members and friends they meet with or have lunch. They’ll come down from the doctor’s offices or the banks just to have lunch together before they go back to work.” Jerry Reel, Owner of Baby B’s BBQ

Their most popular items are pulled pork and the ribs. The owner still uses a hickory-wood smoker instead of electric or gas.

It gives it more of a traditional and authentic taste to the meat and he enjoys putting the time into it by watching the meat cook instead of walking away like you might see today.

We ran into the James Rigsby, who is the director of Mannington Main St. He said he eats at Baby B’s BBQ almost every single day.

“It doesn’t have a corporate feel to it, so it’s a more of a hometown vibe. That’s what I like about it.” James Rigsby

Next, James took us down the street to his t-shirt store, Dog Tag Graphics, which is a veteran-owned business.

They offer custom screen-printed Items, embroidered items, and banners. They’re able to put anything you want on a t-shirt, whether it’s for businesses, custom gifts or fundraisers.

Next, we decided to take a tour through the West Augusta Historical Society Museum in the former Wilson School, which was built in 1912. The museum was officially opened in August 1982 and contains many artifacts.

Some artifacts include Antique dolls and toys, furniture from many periods of the region’s history, antique musical instruments, relics from West Virginia’s oil and gas drilling past and the bed and dresser of Francis Pierpont, governor of Virginia in 1863 when West Virginia became a state.

We also took a look inside the log cabin, which was originally built on the Deadfall Road in Wetzel County by George Washington Price in 1870.

The cabin is restored and furnished with authentic items of the era including a spinning wheel, cord bed and a working fireplace.

Right next to the Cabin is the Railroad Caboose. It was built in 1912 and now houses a miniature railroad museum of articles used in the operation of the area’s transportation system such as whistles, stoves and lanterns.

To the right of the Caboose, is where they keep a 1924 Mannington Firetruck. During the tour, the little ones can get on the truck to take a picture.





The last building beside the museum is the 1900’s South Penn. Oil Co. Gasoline Station. The structure was the first filling station located in Mannington.

The last place we went to was the Round Barn, which is one of only two round barns standing in West Virginia today. It was built in 1912 by Amos Hamilton as a dairy barn. It’s now on the National Register of Historic Places.

The design was very popular in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Virginia during the 1800s and early 1900s.

The primary advantage of building barns in this structure was that farmers could store their hay in the spacious loft of the barn.

It has been restored and now contains a collection of antique farm equipment, a carriage, a sleigh, early mining tools and other West Virginia artifacts.