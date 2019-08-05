15th Annual Antique Tractor and Machinery Show held in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Antique Tractor and Machinery Association held their 15th annual show in Kingwood over the weekend.

Antiques from the early 1900’s were showcased, some still in working condition.

The two-day event provided fun for all ages with raffles, giveaways, and plenty of games for the smallest tractor lovers.

“I met my husband and he was big into tractors, which got me started and then we had the kids and they have their little pedal tractors, which are mimics of some of the bigger ones. So, us living on a farm, I like getting out there and help keep my kids involved,” said, Brandy Spadafore, President of Preston County Antique Tractor and Machinery Association.

The Preston County Antique Tractor and Machinery Association strive to educate the next generation of cultivators to ensure agriculture in their area continues to thrive.