16-year-old student pilot delivers personal protective equipment at North Central Regional Airport

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Tuesday, a 16-year-old student pilot from McLean, Virginia, flew into the North Central West Virginia Airport, delivering more than 5,000 pieces of personal protective equipment items.

Those PPE items will go to help the medical staff at Grafton City Hospital. Student Pilot TJ Kim decided to do his part creating “Supplies Over Sky’s” delivering PPE to rural critical access hospitals in the Mountain State and Maryland and his home state of Virginia.

“Being able to do both of these things at the same time. Like helping out and seeing how thankful these hospital workers are. But then also, using this flight time to help progress towards getting a pilot’s license has been great,” said Kim.

Many of the hospital staff workers in attendance at the North Central West Virginia Airport said they appreciate Kim and his donation to Grafton City Hospital.

“Supplies are a Godsend; they are a blessing. We’ve got isolation gowns, gloves, and the N95 respirator masks, and the bouffant caps. And these are all things that are running in short supply,” said Violet Shaw, Senior Director of Patient Care Services at Grafton City Hospital.

Kim hopes to be a naval aviator and continue his efforts to help others. Hospital officials said every piece of PPE they get helps protect their frontline workers.