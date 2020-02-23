16th Annual Polar Plunge sends people into frigid waters for a good cause

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. – People took to the frigid waters Saturday afternoon to participate in the 16th Annual Polar Plunge. More than 100 people braved the cold temperatures nearing 30 degrees to raise money to help give back to athletes who participate in Special Olympics.

CEO of Special Olympics West Virginia John Corbett explained that events like this show how much the community cares about the organization and what they stand for.

“So many people make a point to devote today to raising awareness and raising funding for Special Olympics West Virginia,” Corbett explained. “They’re willing to come out here and like we say, ‘freezing for a reason,’ we have some folks that come back every year and we have some folks today that were here for the very first time, so we appreciate them all.”

Corbett also explained that all of the money raised goes towards making sure athletes don’t have to worry about paying for any expenses of competing. That they get to focus on showcasing their talents and skill without that added pressure.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This gives them the opportunity to showcase and develop their physical skills and experience joyand courage.

After plungers returned from the water, they were met with warm towels and got the opportunity to go change before heading back into the Crab Shack Caribba for an after party with food and drinks.

If anyone would like to donate to Special Olympics West Virginia, they can do so by clicking this link. This will take them to their website with more information on events and a place to give back.