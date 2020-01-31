Live Now
2 Anna Jarvis students win state art competition

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Two elementary school students put their artistic abilities to the test and were rewarded for doing so by winning a state art exhibition.

The 2020 Governors Art Exhibition winners were announced and two of those winners made Anna Jarvis Elementary art teacher, Beth Roselius, very proud.

Lilian Cron and came in first place with her artwork, and Bailey Fernatt came in third place for the elementary school division.

  • Lilian Cron: First Place
  • Congrats to both winners!
  • Bailey Fernatt: Third Place

“I’m so proud of them, it was so exciting,” said Roselius. “Just to see them be at the capitol and meeting the governor and receiving their award, it was just like a once in a lifetime opportunity, so it was very magical.”

This is the second year in a row that the Governor held this art competition for the schools across the state. Each school level, was granted a first, second and third place winner for anyone who participated. This year, they were given the task to paint or draw a seasonal landscape in the West Virginia.

The winning selected artwork will be put on postcards at the West Virginia Tourism Office, as a personal way to invite people to come visit Almost Heaven.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

