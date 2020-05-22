2 CASA members were officially sworn in Friday afternoon

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Friday afternoon, two volunteers were sworn in as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). Both CASA members work with abused and neglected children in the foster care system. ​

CASA of Marion County serves for abused and neglected children who need permanent homes that are safe. Officials explained that they wouldn’t be able to achieve their mission without the volunteers from the community.

​The two volunteers undergo training and receive knowledge that will help them while advocating for the children. Fae Vincent is retired, and Grace Hoskins is a junior in college.





“There is such a drug issue in this state, so I thought the one thing I could do is, just help with the children,” said Vincent. “Just help them navigate through the system, and help them have peace going through this tremendously hard time for them.”​

Both wome sworn in were at very different times of their lives, but both had one common goal in mind. That goal was to help the children of West Virginia.

“For me, I’ve always had a heart for foster kids, and just kids that have rough back grounds,” said Hoskins. “So, like Fae said, I just want to be that light for them, and to hopefully help in anyway that we can.”​

CASA of Marion County is always looking to recruit volunteers. If you are interested in more information on how you can help, you can call (304)-366-4198 or email casaofmarion@frontier.com.