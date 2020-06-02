2 charged in Randolph County after deputies find drugs during a suspicious person call

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two people have been arrested in Randolph County after deputies found drugs in a car during a suspicious person call.

Ashley Bauer

On June 2, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call in reference to suspicious activity happening in the Poe Run area near Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they saw two people, Jason Hebb, 39, of Elkins; and Ashley Bauer, 35, of Philippi, deputies said. As deputies approached the vehicle in which the two individuals were, they saw Hebb lay down across the seat overtop a dark sweatshirt, according to the complaint.

Deputies then asked Hebb and Bauer to step away from the vehicle “for officer safety,” and deputies observed a clear bag containing a white crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine under the sweatshirt, deputies said.

Jason Hebb

At that point, Hebb and Bauer were detained and placed in deputies’ cruisers, and a search of the vehicle took place whereupon deputies found more plastic bags containing presumed methamphetamine and a set of digital scales; on Hebb’s person, deputies found three bars of Xanax, according to the complaint.

The presumed methamphetamine weighed 45.36 grams, deputies said.

Hebb and Bauer are both charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Both are being held Tygart Valley Regional Jail.