2 charged in Randolph County after deputies find drugs during a suspicious person call

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two people have been arrested in Randolph County after deputies found drugs in a car during a suspicious person call.

Ashley Bauer

On June 2, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call in reference to suspicious activity happening in the Poe Run area near Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they saw two people, Jason Hebb, 39, of Elkins; and Ashley Bauer, 35, of Philippi, deputies said. As deputies approached the vehicle in which the two individuals were, they saw Hebb lay down across the seat overtop a dark sweatshirt, according to the complaint.

Deputies then asked Hebb and Bauer to step away from the vehicle “for officer safety,” and deputies observed a clear bag containing a white crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine under the sweatshirt, deputies said.

Jason Hebb

At that point, Hebb and Bauer were detained and placed in deputies’ cruisers, and a search of the vehicle took place whereupon deputies found more plastic bags containing presumed methamphetamine and a set of digital scales; on Hebb’s person, deputies found three bars of Xanax, according to the complaint.

The presumed methamphetamine weighed 45.36 grams, deputies said.

Hebb and Bauer are both charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Both are being held Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories