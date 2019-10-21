2 Clarksburg residents charged with multiple felonies after traffic stop

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two Clarksburg residents have been charged with multiple felonies after a routine traffic stop.

On October 18, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Malibu for having an illegible license plate travelling down West Virginia Avenue in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Jennifer Gump

During the traffic stop, deputies identified the vehicle’s occupants as James Audia, 50, and Jennifer Gump, 38, both of Clarksburg; and Audia, the Malibu’s driver, told deputies he did not have a valid driver’s licence, as it had been suspended for unpaid citations, deputies said.

Also, upon closer inspection of the vehicle, deputies said that the registration was legible but was a dealer registration which did not belong to either of the Malibu’s documents.

Deputies then had a K-9 unit perform an open air sniff of the area, which gave a response to the odor of illegal drugs, according to the complaint. Deputies searched the Malibu and found a small yellow baggy with a crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine and a used glass smoking pipe with presumed methamphetamine in the bowl, deputies said.

James Audia

A loaded .25 caliber handgun with the was also found in the center console of the Malibu, which Audia claimed was his, however, he had earlier denied that there were firearms in the vehicle, according to the complaint. Deputies also said they found a .25 caliber handgun with its serial number defaced in Gump’s purse which Audia claimed to have bought for himself earlier that day.

During a search of Gump’s person, deputies found “several ounces of presumed methamphetamine” which had been packaged for sale inside her bra, and deputies also found a “large sum” of U.S. currency on Audia’s person, according to the complaint.

Gump is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

Audia is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, as well as conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.