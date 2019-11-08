2 flown to Ruby Memorial after accident on Route 50 in Ritchie County

Two people were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital after an accident happened on Rt. 50 at the Ritchie/Wood County line.

According to officials from the Cairo Fire Department, first responders were alerted to an collision between a pickup truck and a dump truck at approximately 11:44 a.m.

Both the driver and passenger of the pickup were entrapped, officials were able to remove them from the vehicle. Once emergency helicopters landed on the road, they were then taken to Ruby.

There is no information on the extend of the injuries or what caused the accident at this time.

Emergency crews from the Ritchie County Ambulance Authority, St. Joseph’s Ambulance, Deerwalk Fire and Cairo Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

The Ritchie County sheriff’s office is investigating this incident.

