2 individuals are dead after a shooting in Harrison County

GOOD HOPE PIKE, W.Va. – Two people have died as a result of a shooting in Harrison County, according to West Virginia State Police.

According to officials, Troopers with the West Virginia State Police and Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s office responded to Good Hope Pike in Harrison County just before noon on Wednesday in search of an individual with outstanding felony warrants and was said to be in the possession of a stolen vehicle from Braxton County.

When law enforcement arrived at the residence in question, one adult male and one adult female were found in the residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

The Bridgeport Detachment of the WVSP, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County EMS, Anmoore Fire Department, and the Spelter Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Officials explained that the incident is a continuing death investigation and no names are being released at this time until next of kin are notified.

