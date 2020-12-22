2 individuals charged after deputies find drugs, paraphernalia at Fairmont residence during home confinement check

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after deputies find drugs and other paraphernalia at a residence in Fairmont during a home confinement check.

On December 21, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home confinement check and “to look for a wanted suspect,” according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a female, identified as Heather Prahl, 42, of Barrackville, along with seven other individuals inside of the apartment, and deputies found a bag by the door along with a box of shells inside, deputies said.

Upon searching the bag, deputies found a .38 caliber revolver, a set of scales, packaging material, as well as six bags of methamphetamine weighing approximately 16.38 grams, according to the complaint.

Deputies also located .71 grams of marijuana and a card for Christopher Wilson, 27, of Fairmont, as well as his cell phone and $279 in U.S. currency; Wilson refused to speak without a lawyer present, deputies said.

A further search of the property yielded 8.11 grams of methamphetamine “packaged for sale” as well as 5.47 grams of marijuana, according to the complaint.

Prahl and Wilson have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $200,012 bond.