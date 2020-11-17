2 Marion County candidates request recounting of ballots

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two candidates in Marion County races have requested a recount of ballots after the canvasing done on November 9.

Joe Carpenter, the Republican candidate for Marion County Sheriff, requested a recount. Approximately 200 votes separated the race, County Clerk Julie Kincaid said.

Fairmont City Councilman David Kennedy requested a recount in the race for a Marion County Commission position. Approximately 1,200 votes separated that race, Kincaid said.

“Any candidate is welcome to request a recount; it’s their right. So, if, in fact, they feel like the votes were not counted properly, then they are more than welcome to request that, and we are very happy to oblige them as well,” said Kincaid.

There has been only one election race in recent history that flipped results after a recount in Marion county’s recent history. That race was separated by a single-digit number of votes.

“There may be a couple votes here or there, but I have great confidence in our tabulation and our record-keeping, and we strive to do the absolute best we can. We left everything very neat when we finished up on election night, so we are very ready to get the recount started,” said Kincaid.

Marion County’s recount will begin this Friday, November 20. There are 70 precincts in Marion county, and Kincaid expects it to take about a day to finish each one.