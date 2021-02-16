2 men charged after officers find illicit substances during a traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after officers found illicit substances during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On Feb. 12, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department observed a 2017 Hyundai with a temporary Virginia license place traveling south on Chestnut Street in Clarksburg without its headlights or taillights in operation, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon speaking with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Ryan Ashcraft, 27, of Shinnston, and the passenger, Zachary Cottrill, 25, of Alma, officers had a K-9 unit perform a free air sniff of the area of the vehicle, officers said.

The K9 unit “gave a positive indication for the odor of drugs in the vehicle,” at which point officers began a search of the vehicle, which resulted in officers finding 33 Clonazepam pills, a clear bag containing presumed methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, as well as multiple empty plastic bags, according to the complaint.

Ashcraft and Cottrill have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

