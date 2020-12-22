2 men charged in connection to Monday’s shooting mystery in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting investigation in Morgantown on Monday.

On December 21, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a shooting at 89 Brookhaven Rd. in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Nicholas Britton

When deputies arrived on the scene, they made contact with the victim who “had multiple visible injuries and stated he was shot”; the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, deputies said.

After attempting to flee on foot, Nicholas Britton, 35, and Jared McLean, 43, both of Morgantown, were detained and given “custodial interviews,” according to the complaint.

Jared McLean

During those interviews, Britton and McLean stated that “they went to the victim’s residence with the intent to rob the victim” and that there was a physical altercation that occurred, deputies said.

During the altercation, “there was a struggle” for a firearm, and during that struggle, “the victim was struck in the head with a blunt object multiple times,” according to the complaint.

When the firearm discharged during the struggled, it “caus[ed] the individuals to scatter,” with Britton and McLean leaving through the residence’s door and “the victim jumped from a 2nd[sic] story window in an effort to get to safety,” deputies said.

Britton and McLean are charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and first-degree robbery; additionally, McLean is receiving additional charges for a Capias warrant. They are both being held in North Central Regional Jail.