2 men charged in Morgantown for having meth in their vehicle during a traffic stop for a cardboard paper registration

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two men have been charged in Morgantown after officers found methamphetamine in their vehicle during a traffic stop for a “cardboard paper registration,” police said.

On September 5, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were patrolling the area of University Avenue in Morgantown when they observed a red Ford Ranger bearing a “card board paper registration” at the intersection of 3rd Street, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers ran the registration they were informed by the Monongalia 911 Communications Center that the registration “does not come back on anything,” officers said, at which point they performed a traffic stop on the vehicle on the intersection of 8th Street and University Avenue.

Robert Dewitt

When officers went to speak with the driver, later identified as Robert Dewitt, 47, of Reedsville, they told him the reason for the traffic stop and asked him for his identifying documents and also spoke with the passenger, later identified as Donald Tessier, 26, of Masontown, according to the complaint.

While Dewitt searched for the requested documents, officers asked him where he and Tessier were coming from, to which Dewitt claimed “Preston County,” and when asked where the two were going, Dewitt claimed “Preston County,” however, the complaint states that the two were “heading into town the opposite of Preston County.”

At that point, Dewitt gave officers his driver’s license but didn’t give his registration or proof of insurance, to which Dewitt claimed that he had a copy of his insurance on his phone and as he was pulling up is insurance information from his phone, officers asked Dewitt what town he was coming from, to which he “indicat[ed] behind him” and said “Morgan Point,” where “he was there watching a movie with his friend,” officers said.

Donald Tessier

Officers then ran the car’s VIN and it “did not return,” so officers ran a CarFax and found out the car hadn’t been registered since 2016 and it does not have a current license place, according to the complaint.

At that point Dewitt showed officers the registration for the vehicle, which was actually for a 1999 Ford Ranger and did not match the vehicle’s VIN; officers then requested the assistance of a K-9 unit, officers said.

When the K-9 performed a free air sniff of the area, it indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, at which point Dewitt and Tessier were given their Miranda statement and said that “they had nothing illegal on them” and “denied anything was in the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

Upon a search of the vehicle, officers said they found a “cup in the center cup holder with large quantities of suspected methamphetamine,” which were 42.2 grams in a large sandwich bag, a small bag with 2 grams of meth, and another small bag with 1.1 grams of meth.

Dewitt and Tessier have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.